Build beautiful native apps in record time Flutter is Google’s mobile UI framework for crafting high-quality native interfaces on iOS and Android in record time. Flutter works with existing code, is used by developers and organizations around the world, and is free and open source. Get Started Fast Development Hot Reload in milliseconds to paint your app to life. Use a rich set of fully-customizable widgets to build native interfaces in minutes. Expressive and Flexible UI Quickly ship features with a focus on native end-user experiences. Layered architecture allows full customization, which results in incredibly fast rendering and expressive and flexible designs. Native Performance Flutter’s widgets incorporate all critical platform differences such as scrolling, navigation, icons and fonts to provide full native performance on both iOS and Android.

Fast development Flutter's hot reload helps you quickly and easily experiment, build UIs, add features, and fix bugs faster. Experience sub-second reload times, without losing state, on emulators, simulators, and hardware for iOS and Android.

Expressive, beautiful UIs Delight your users with Flutter's built-in beautiful Material Design and Cupertino (iOS-flavor) widgets, rich motion APIs, smooth natural scrolling, and platform awareness. Browse the widget catalog.

Modern, reactive framework Easily compose your UI with Flutter's modern reactive framework and rich set of platform, layout, and foundation widgets. Solve your tough UI challenges with powerful and flexible APIs for 2D, animation, gestures, effects, and more. class CounterState extends State<Counter> { int counter = 0; void increment() { // Tells the Flutter framework that state has changed, // so the framework can run build() and update the display. setState(() { counter++; }); } Widget build(BuildContext context) { // This method is rerun every time setState is called. // The Flutter framework has been optimized to make rerunning // build methods fast, so that you can just rebuild anything that // needs updating rather than having to individually change // instances of widgets. return new Row( children: <Widget>[ new RaisedButton( onPressed: increment, child: new Text('Increment'), ), new Text('Count: $counter'), ], ); } } Browse the widget catalog and learn more about the reactive framework.

Access native features and SDKs Make your app come to life with platform APIs, 3rd party SDKs, and native code. Flutter lets you reuse your existing Java, Swift, and ObjC code, and access native features and SDKs on iOS and Android. Accessing platform features is easy. Here is a snippet from our interop example: Future<Null> getBatteryLevel() async { var batteryLevel = 'unknown'; try { int result = await methodChannel.invokeMethod('getBatteryLevel'); batteryLevel = 'Battery level: $result%'; } on PlatformException { batteryLevel = 'Failed to get battery level.'; } setState(() { _batteryLevel = batteryLevel; }); } Learn how to use packages, or write platform channels, to access native code, APIs, and SDKs.

Unified app development Flutter has the tools and libraries to help you easily bring your ideas to life on iOS and Android. If you don't have any mobile development experience, Flutter is an easy and fast way to build beautiful mobile apps. If you are an experienced iOS or Android developer, you can use Flutter for your views and leverage much of your existing Java/ObjC/Swift investment. Build Beautiful app UIs Rich 2D GPU-accelerated APIs

