Flutter makes it easy and fast to build beautiful mobile apps.
Refresh times so fast, you can "paint" your app to life on hardware, emulators, and simulators.
Delight your users and make your brand stand out with rich motion, smooth scrolling, and beautiful customizable components.
Flutter is used by Google and others in production, works with Firebase and other mobile app SDKs, and is open source.
Fast development
Flutter's hot reload helps you quickly and easily experiment, build UIs, add features, and fix bug faster. Experience sub-second reload times, without losing state, on emulators, simulators, and hardware for iOS and Android.
Expressive, beautiful UIs
Delight your users with Flutter's built-in beautiful Material Design and Cupertino (iOS-flavor) widgets, rich motion APIs, smooth natural scrolling, and platform awareness.
Browse the widget catalog.
Modern, reactive framework
Easily compose your UI with Flutter's modern reactive framework and rich set of platform, layout, and foundation widgets. Solve your tough UI challenges with powerful and flexible APIs for 2D, animation, gestures, effects, and more.
class CounterState extends State<Counter> {
int counter = 0;
void increment() {
// Tells the Flutter framework that state has changed,
// so the framework can run build() and update the display.
setState(() {
counter++;
});
}
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
// This method is rerun every time setState is called.
// The Flutter framework has been optimized to make rerunning
// build methods fast, so that you can just rebuild anything that
// needs updating rather than having to individually change
// instances of widgets.
return new Row(
children: <Widget>[
new RaisedButton(
onPressed: increment,
child: new Text('Increment'),
),
new Text('Count: $counter'),
],
);
}
}
Browse the widget catalog and learn more about the reactive framework.
Access native features and SDKs
Make your app come to life with platform APIs, 3rd party SDKs, and native code. Flutter lets you reuse your existing Java, Swift, and ObjC code, and access native features and SDKs on iOS and Android.
Accessing platform features is easy. Here is a snippet from our interop example:
Future<Null> getBatteryLevel() async {
var batteryLevel = 'unknown';
try {
int result = await methodChannel.invokeMethod('getBatteryLevel');
batteryLevel = 'Battery level: $result%';
} on PlatformException {
batteryLevel = 'Failed to get battery level.';
}
setState(() {
_batteryLevel = batteryLevel;
});
}
Learn how to use packages, or write platform channels, to access native code, APIs, and SDKs.
Unified app development
Flutter has the tools and libraries to help you easily bring your ideas to life on iOS and Android. If you don't have any mobile development experience, Flutter is an easy and fast way to build beautiful mobile apps. If you are an experienced iOS or Android developer, you can use Flutter for your views and leverage much of your existing Java/ObjC/Swift investment.
Build
Beautiful app UIs
- Rich 2D GPU-accelerated APIs
- Reactive framework
- Animation/motion APIs
- Material Design and iOS widgets
Fluid coding experience
- Sub-second, stateful hot reload
- IntelliJ: refactor, code completion, etc
- Dart language and core libs
- Package manager
Full-features apps
- Interop with mobile OS APIs & SDKs
- Maven/Java
- Cocoapods/ObjC/Swift
Optimize
Test
- Unit testing
- Integration testing
- On-device testing
Debug
- IDE debugger
- Web-based debugger
- async/await aware
- Expression evaluator
Profile
- Timeline
- CPU and memory
- In-app perf charts
Deploy
Compile
- Native ARM code
- Dead code elimination
Distribution
- App Store
- Play Store
Learn more about what makes Flutter special in the technical overview.