Flutter makes it easy and fast to build beautiful mobile apps. Flutter is a new mobile app SDK to help developers and designers build modern mobile apps for iOS and Android. Get Started Note: Flutter is an alpha, open-source project. Deliver features faster Refresh times so fast, you can "paint" your app to life on hardware, emulators, and simulators. Craft beautiful UIs Delight your users and make your brand stand out with rich motion, smooth scrolling, and beautiful customizable components. Used by Google Flutter is used by Google and others in production, works with Firebase and other mobile app SDKs, and is open source.

Fast development Flutter's hot reload helps you quickly and easily experiment, build UIs, add features, and fix bug faster. Experience sub-second reload times, without losing state, on emulators, simulators, and hardware for iOS and Android.

Expressive, beautiful UIs Delight your users with Flutter's built-in beautiful Material Design and Cupertino (iOS-flavor) widgets, rich motion APIs, smooth natural scrolling, and platform awareness. Browse the widget catalog.

Modern, reactive framework Easily compose your UI with Flutter's modern reactive framework and rich set of platform, layout, and foundation widgets. Solve your tough UI challenges with powerful and flexible APIs for 2D, animation, gestures, effects, and more. class CounterState extends State<Counter> { int counter = 0; void increment() { // Tells the Flutter framework that state has changed, // so the framework can run build() and update the display. setState(() { counter++; }); } Widget build(BuildContext context) { // This method is rerun every time setState is called. // The Flutter framework has been optimized to make rerunning // build methods fast, so that you can just rebuild anything that // needs updating rather than having to individually change // instances of widgets. return new Row( children: <Widget>[ new RaisedButton( onPressed: increment, child: new Text('Increment'), ), new Text('Count: $counter'), ], ); } } Browse the widget catalog and learn more about the reactive framework.

Access native features and SDKs Make your app come to life with platform APIs, 3rd party SDKs, and native code. Flutter lets you reuse your existing Java, Swift, and ObjC code, and access native features and SDKs on iOS and Android. Accessing platform features is easy. Here is a snippet from our interop example: Future<Null> getBatteryLevel() async { var batteryLevel = 'unknown'; try { int result = await methodChannel.invokeMethod('getBatteryLevel'); batteryLevel = 'Battery level: $result%'; } on PlatformException { batteryLevel = 'Failed to get battery level.'; } setState(() { _batteryLevel = batteryLevel; }); } Learn how to use packages, or write platform channels, to access native code, APIs, and SDKs.

Unified app development Flutter has the tools and libraries to help you easily bring your ideas to life on iOS and Android. If you don't have any mobile development experience, Flutter is an easy and fast way to build beautiful mobile apps. If you are an experienced iOS or Android developer, you can use Flutter for your views and leverage much of your existing Java/ObjC/Swift investment. Build Beautiful app UIs Rich 2D GPU-accelerated APIs

Reactive framework

Animation/motion APIs

Material Design and iOS widgets Fluid coding experience Sub-second, stateful hot reload

IntelliJ: refactor, code completion, etc

Dart language and core libs

Package manager Full-features apps Interop with mobile OS APIs & SDKs

Maven/Java

Cocoapods/ObjC/Swift Optimize Test Unit testing

Integration testing

On-device testing Debug IDE debugger

Web-based debugger

async/await aware

Expression evaluator Profile Timeline

CPU and memory

In-app perf charts Deploy Compile Native ARM code

Dead code elimination Distribution App Store

Play Store Learn more about what makes Flutter special in the technical overview.